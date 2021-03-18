HALLSVILLE — City of Hallsville Mayor Jesse Casey was looking for a Good Samaritan recently and ended up finding 19 of them.
Following the winter storms that wreaked havoc on East Texas last month, Casey kept hearing stories from residents about acts of kindness or service done by community members and the stories inspired him to create the Good Samaritan award.
“I was reading stuff on Facebook about what a wonderful place to live Hallsville is and what caring people we have here — stories about people helping other people that they didn’t even know — and I thought we’d take nominations for a Good Samaritan Award and have a committee meet to decide,” Casey said Tuesday. “But I ended up getting overwhelmed with nominations — about 50 or 60 emails — and we ended up with 19 individuals, two businesses and two entities, so we decided to award them all.”
The 19 individuals recognized with Good Samaritan Awards during Tuesday’s city council meeting included: James Goulden, Quincy Jones, Kyle and Carissa Colston, Ray Jackson, Dan Villone, Jordan Howell, Ben Avedikian, Terry and Linda Hanks, Richard Cructchfield, Jordan Crumrine, Andrea Dollahite, Nellie Davis, Alan Walters, Chad Hamblett and Doug Holden, Mike Buchanan and Johnny Horne.
The two businesses recognized for their outstanding service during the inclement weather were Brookshire’s in Hallsville and Hallsville Hardware. The two entities recognized for their dedication during the storms were the Hallsville Fire Department and the Hallsville Police Department.
From stories of donated food to those in need, to Good Samaritans delivering needed goods to stranded families, to residents clearing off driveways, cars and roadways for those physically unable, to volunteers pulling stranded drivers out of snow-filled ditches, the acts of kindness were plentiful in Hallsville during the winter storms.
“Hearing the story of what Chad Hamblett and Doug Holden did was the first story that made me want to do the Good Samaritan Awards,” Casey said.
Holden and Hamblett both came to the aid of their neighbor when her hot water heater quit working during the winter storms, leaving her and her child without hot water. The two men worked to remove the old hot water heater, then traveled to nearby Longview on icy roads to purchase a new hot water heater for their neighbor, before returning to her home in Hallsville to install the new appliance. The two men refused to accept any reimbursement for their work or the new hot water heater.
Casey said he was proud to live in a city full of Good Samaritans and people who care about their neighbors.
“It’s just story after story of people going out of their way to help others, often times people they didn’t even know,” Casey said.
More than half of the nominations Casey received were for Ray Jackson, manager of Brookshire’s in Hallsville and his employee Dan Villone.
“Brookshire’s stayed open the whole time during the storms,” Casey said. “And on that Monday, the first day of the storms when it was really bad out, Ray and Dan were the only two people working at Brookshire’s and they kept it open for customers and did everything at the store themselves. At one point there was a line at the checkout all the way down the store, past the pharmacy on the other side but they stayed there and worked, just the two of them, all day to see to customers.”