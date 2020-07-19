HALLSVILLE — Hallsville residents, including City of Hallsville Mayor Jesse Casey, stepped up Saturday to join others across the nation in showing support for law enforcement members.
Founded by former police officer Troy Skeen of Spring, Bridge the Blue, a nonprofit dedicated to bridging the gap between local law enforcement members and the community members they serve, hosted its national “Bridge the Blue #SilentNoMore” day on Saturday.
Communities across the nation, including Hallsville, stepped up to host local rallies within their communities with activities for law enforcement members to interact with community members, and residents showed their support for police by hanging blue ribbons on their homes.
“As mayor, I believe we have the best small town police chief and police department in the country,” Casey said Saturday. “I feel that local police departments are the basis for law and order in our communities. Our Police Chief Wesley Freeman constantly encourages our officers to be supportive of our citizens to create an atmosphere of mutual respect while also ensuring the safety of everyone in town.”
Hallsville residents showed their support for police on Saturday by placing blue ribbons on their homes or hanging the “Thin Blue Line” flags on their porches.