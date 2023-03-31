The Hallsville High School robotics team has had an exciting season competing in the First Tech Challenge’s PowerPlay competition. Each season, the team has to design, build, and program a robot that completes objectives both autonomously and under driver control. Based on the team’s performance in their league competitions, they were invited to compete at the UIL state robotics championship in Belton last week. They advanced to the semi-finals round in the championship tournament and ultimately placed third in the state.
Team members participating at the state meet were Ethan Caswell, Cailey Cox, Carleton Day, Abby Eddins, Bianca Fullerton, Jacob Gaston, Jacob Hensley, Ethan Holder, Sean Kelley, Brian Lewis, Madden Mason, Ryan Reid, Sarah Schultz, Chase Smith and Aiden Terry.