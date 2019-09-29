HALLSVILLE — It’s once again time to don that cowboy hat and polish those boots in preparation for the 46th annual Hallsville Western Days event which is set for Friday and Saturday in downtown Hallsville.
The fun starts on Friday with the vendor booths opening at 5 p.m. and the annual street dance at 7:30 p.m. at the Hallsville City Park amphitheater.
“The Dagnabit Band will be performing until late in the evening so people should make their way downtown after the game,” Hallsville Western Days committee member Charlotte Anderson said.
On Saturday morning, the Western Days events heat up again with the 10 a.m. kick off of the annual Western Days parade through downtown Hallsville. The parade will travel east on U.S. Hwy 80 from Hallsville North Elementary School, and end at the Hallsville City Park off of Central St. Line up for the parade begins at the elementary at 9:15 a.m. Saturday.
“Parade participants include Miss Hallsville 2018 Sadie Atkins, the 38 Miss Hallsville Pageant 2019 Contestants, Hallsville High School and Junior High School bands, cheerleaders, and the Hallsville High School Bobcat Belles drill team,” Anderson said. “Local businesses, horseback riders, classic cars, and many local organizations will also participate in the parade.”
Vendor booths at Hallsville City Park will also open up at 8 a.m. on Saturday and shut down about 3 p.m.
Immediately following the parade Saturday morning will be a car show featuring new, classic and antique cars. The car show will be held in the parking lot of the Hallsville Outreach Center at the Hallsville City Park. Entry to the car show is free and first, second and third place prizes will be awarded.
Also immediately following the parade at Hallsville City Park will be other activities and events including a petting zoo, a mechanical bull, and shopping and eating vendor booth opportunities.
Those looking to escape the heat for a little while can go inside the Gold Hall Community Center directly across from Hallsville City Park to visit vendor booths inside the building.
“We have rented the Gold Hall and there will be some booths in there so we encourage people to go check them out and get cooled off in the air conditioning,” Anderson said. “Also after parade, there is the annual dog show and performances by local organizations at the park amphitheater stage such as the Bobcat Belle Dance company.”
The 38 candidates vying for the title of 2019 Miss Hallsville will be introduced at 6:50 p.m. Friday at Bobcat Stadium, just before the start of the Bobcats’ 7 p.m. home football game.
The Miss Hallsville pageant will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Hallsville Junior High School auditorium. Tickets are $10 per adult and $5 per students. Tickets can be purchased from any of the Miss Hallsville contestants or at the door.
“Although, we hate to say goodbye to the current Miss Hallsville Sadie Atkins, we look forward to crowning the new Miss Hallsville 2019,” Anderson said. “This is a great group of girls.”
Anderson said the 46th annual Hallsville Western Days is shaping up to be a landmark year and encourages everyone to take advantage of the recent milder fall weather by visiting this year.
“We are hoping for great weather and a great turnout like always,” Anderson said. “We encourage everyone to come shop local and enjoy this annual Hallsville event.”
For more information about Western Days activities, visit the event’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Hallsvillewesterndays/