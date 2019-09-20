HALLSVILLE — The city of Hallsville is growing. By every measure, the school district, new businesses and home development, Harrison county’s most eastern city is in the midst of a growth spurt, Hallsville Mayor Jesse Casey said on Thursday.
Casey spoke to a crowd of business leaders, community members and elected officials on Thursday at Gold Hall Community Center in Hallsville during the Hallsville Chamber of Commerce’s second annual State of the City address.
“We’re exploding,” Casey told the group. “We’re one of the lowest tax rates, within the bottom five to 10 cities in the state, and yet we’re progressing while keeping the tax rates low. That’s something to be proud of.”
Casey pointed out the Hallsville city council recently voted to lower the city’s tax rate for the second straight year, largely in part due to new homes being built in the city and added to the tax role and due to an increase in appraisal values.
“Hallsville is experiencing a high growth rate right now,” Casey said. “We have a lot of new homes being built in the city right now.”
Casey listed off growing neighborhoods and subdivisions like Tealwood, Germantown and Saddlebrook, where new construction is currently underway.
“The city council also approved a developer to come in and build a gated community on the property at Cal Young Rd and Cider Lane,” Casey said. “We asked the developer to put in a sidewalk connector to the shopping center there to also help boost business.”
The Forest Hills Shopping Center is also experiencing its own growth spurt right now. With the recent addition of Cajun Tex, Soto’s, Home Away From Home and the soon to be opened Moon River Salon and Spa, the newly constructed shopping center is filling up fast.
Moon River Salon and Spa is set to host a grand opening event at 6 p.m. today that will serve to celebrate the whole Forest Hills Shopping Center and its new businesses.
Casey also discussed the purpose of the city’s Strategic Planning Committee which consists of about 35 Hallsville business owners and residents who meet periodically to make plans on key issues that affect the community.
“We wanted a Strategic Planning Committee so we could work on the major things that will affect our city down the road,” Casey said. “That committee has six sub-committees including streets, economic development, water and waste water, culture and heritage, quality of life and city ordinances.”
Casey said anyone interested in serving on the Strategic Planning Committee may contact Hallsville City Hall.
“We also had a Senior Day at City Hall where Hallsville High School seniors came to shadow city administrators for the day,” Casey said. “They also sat down and created a mission/vision statement for the city and we used some of their ideas in the city’s final mission statement.”
Casey also discussed the progress made at Hallsville City Park on Thursday.
“When we were here last year, we talked about how much we wanted that park grant, well we got it,” he said.
The 50/50 matching park grant from Texas Parks and Wildlife will allow more than $150,000 for park upgrades at Hallsville City Park, including new equipment, solar powered park pavilions with lighting and a new drainage system.
Casey also reminded everyone of the upcoming Sesquicentennial Celebration celebrating Hallsville’s 150 year anniversary set for Oct. 25-27 in downtown Hallsville, as well as Western Days which is set for Oct. 4-6.
Casey also highlighted the recent road updates in the city, including on Willow St, Willow Court, Branch Street and others.
He also praised the Hallsville Chamber of Commerce on Thursday for their continued work in promoting Hallsville businesses.
“It seems like the Chamber has really taken off in the past few years,” he said.”Hopefully, we can all come together as a community and move in the direction we all want to move, with a common vision benefiting our businesses, citizens and schools.”