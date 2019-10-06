HALLSVILLE — Hallsville’s largest annual event took off without a hitch on Saturday as hundreds flooded downtown for the 46th annual Hallsville Western Days event.
U.S. Highway 80 in town was blocked off as the parade kicked off Saturday’s events, before transferring to the Hallsville City Park which is in the middle of an update, including the installation of new playground equipment and picnic pavilions.
Vendor booths lined the park Saturday while guests showed off their best moves to tunes played by the DJ at the park’s amphitheater.
“I think we had the biggest crowd on a Saturday that we’ve had in years,” Hallsville Western Days Committee Member Charlotte Anderson said. “I would have liked for the weather to be a little cooler but I don’t think it kept anyone from coming out.”
Bounces houses were filled with laughing children, while others visited the petting zoo to say hello to the animals.
Gleaming antique and modern sports cars lined the Hallsville Outreach Center parking lot for the car show and some children tried their hand at riding a live pony or a mechanical bull.
Diana Aden of Pops-A-Lot Kettle Corn said she couldn’t keep her famous jalapeno kettle corn in stock Saturday so her husband and business partner Victor Aden spent his day slaving over a hot cast iron pot mixing up more of the delicious recipe.
Other guests visited Ol’ Smoky Kountry BBQ’s booth for a famous turkey leg, while others opted to cool off with a ice cold glass of sweet tea in a keepsake glass mason jar from Tailgaters.
The Miss Hallsville 2019 pageant was held at the Hallsville Junior High School auditorium with 38 candidates vying for the crown. The new Miss Hallsville winner had not been crowned at the time this article was published.
The new Miss Hallsville will spend the next year representing the city and attending public events on behalf of the city.
New to the event this year were vendor booths inside the nearby Gold Hall Community Center for those who were looking to escape the heat for a little while.
Hallsville Western Days is held the first weekend of each October.