HALLSVILLE — East Texans have a chance to experience some good tunes and family fun on May 1 when the City of Hallsville hosts its first ever "Music in the Park" event at Hallsville City Park.
The public is invited from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 1 for a day of food, games, music and fun during the city's first "Music in the Park" event at Hallsville City Park, located at 300 North Central Street in downtown.
Guests are invited to bring a lawn chair and come enjoy games like Flip Flop Kick, a Hula Hoop Contest and Tow Sack Races from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to winners from each game.
From 2 to 5 p.m., music will be played live on stage at the park's amphitheater by members of the local Hallsville High School Bobcat Band.
From 5 to 8 p.m., live music, including country, blue grass and gospel will be played for guests.
Free hot dogs and bottled water will be provided while supplies last from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and several food vendors will also be on site.
Guests are invited to grab a lawn chair or a blanket and come spend a day of fun at the park, Hallsville Mayor Jesse Casey said.