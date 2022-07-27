Hallsville student honored at National Junior Angus Show
Buy Now

Junior Angus breeders attended the 2022 National Junior Angus Show (NJAS) Awards Ceremony, July 8 in Kansas City, Mo. Texas junior members won third place in the junior division of team sales at the 2022 National Junior Angus Show Awards Ceremony, July 8 in Kansas City, Mo. Pictured from left are Brantley Humpert, Windthorst; Mason Carlson and Bradley Carlson, both of Hereford; and Daisy Plaschke, Hallsville.

 Pearl’s Pics

Junior Angus breeders attended the 2022 National Junior Angus Show (NJAS) Awards Ceremony, July 8 in Kansas City, Mo. Texas junior members won third place in the junior division of team sales at the 2022 National Junior Angus Show Awards Ceremony, July 8 in Kansas City, Mo. Pictured from left are Brantley Humpert, Windthorst; Mason Carlson and Bradley Carlson, both of Hereford; and Daisy Plaschke, Hallsville.

Recommended For You


Tags