Hallsville students recognized for FFA Lone Star Awards

Seven students from Hallsville ISD were recognized at a recent board meeting for receiving the FFA Lone Star Award. The State/Lone Star FFA Degree is the highest degree of membership the State FFA Association can award. Students receiving the award were Summer McArthur, Cole Monroe, Ellie Pierce, Shilyn Solis, Krislynn Stovall, Kelli Underwood and Blake Voss.
To receive a State FFA Degree, members must meet the following requirements:
- Must have been an active FFA member for at least two years
- Completed 360 hours (two years) of systematic school instruction in agricultural education
- Earned and productively invested at least $1,000 or have worked at least 300 hours in excess of scheduled class time, in a supervised agricultural experience program
- Must have completed 10 activities above the chapter level in at least three of six different categories: leadership development events, career development events, conventions, meetings, project shows, student awards and service
- Must complete at least 25 hours of community service in a minimum of two different activities