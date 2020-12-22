Hallsville teachers were recently awarded with the community’s love of limeaids and educators as they were the recipient of funds through Sonic Drive-In’s Limeaids for Learning program.
For the 12th year in a row and during an especially urgent time of need, Sonic Drive-In donated an all-time high of $1.3 million to fund public school teacher requests across the country as part of its annual Limeades for Learning fall voting campaign.
In partnership with nonprofit teacher crowdfunding platform DonorsChoose and with the help of Sonic fans, three teachers in Hallsville were among the community heroes up-voted to receive a combined $2,807 for essential materials to create an engaging learning environment in both physical and virtual classrooms.
“Celebrating public school teachers through our Fall Voting Campaign feels special every year, but especially this year, as our incredible public school teachers are going the extra mile to keep their students inspired, regardless of where their classroom may be,” said Christi Woodworth, vice president for public relations for SONIC. “From cleaning supplies to humidifiers and technology needs, we were able to fulfill thousands of teachers’ wish lists for necessary teaching materials to keep their students safe and learning.”
From Monday, Sept. 28 through Sunday, Oct. 25, SONIC fans voted for teacher requests that moved them at LimeadesforLearning.com, and the requests with the most votes nationwide received funding, totaling $1.3 million at the close of the campaign.
In Hallsville, the following exceptional teachers at two schools earned funding for their much-needed learning materials as part of the annual Fall Voting Campaign:
- Amy Welch at Hallsville East Elementary School for the project “Technology for Teaching”.
- Kari Busha at Hallsville East Elementary School for the projects “Classroom Fun, “Math Materials Organized” and “Tools for School”.
- Trista Waalwyk at Hallsville North Elementary School for the project “Technology for All”.
Since 2009, SONIC has donated $17.9 million, supported more than 26,500 classrooms, and provided necessary learning materials and teaching resources requested by teachers to impact more than 5.6 million students in partnership with DonorsChoose.