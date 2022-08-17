Hallsville High School student Byron Locke, 17, spent his last week of summer working to better his community by building a bark box donation center for the Marshall Pet Adoption Center as a part of his Eagle Scout project.
Locke said he has been in the Boy Scouts since he was in second grade, and he has spent the last five months planning, preparing and presenting his proposed Eagle Scout project, which is needed to earn the highest level a person can reach in the Boy Scouts of America.
“The hardest part was probably presenting the project to the council,” Locke said, “It was a lot of work, but it was so worth it to know I was able to help out the adoption center.”
Locke’s project was the creation and placement of a 24-hour donation box, placed outside of the Marshall Pet Adoption Center and protected from the elements by an awning.
“The bark box lets anyone come by and donate to the shelter, even if the doors are locked they can drop off supplies and know that it’s protected from the elements,” Locke said.
Last weekend Locke unveiled his project at the Marshall Pet Adoption Center, while simultaneously hosting a supplies drive for the shelter.
“We had so many people come out that day, I had a bunch of my friends and family come out and they all had supplies,” Locke said, “I felt very supported. There were people there who I had never met who I went up to and gave a hug and thanked for coming out to support the shelter.”
Mandy Smith with the Friends of Marshall Animals said that the project has already attracted tons of new donations from the community, not only through the supplies drive but also throughout the following week.
Locke added that as a member of Troop 550, he wanted to thank his father, grandfather and fellow Boy Scouts who assisted him on work days and during the donation supplies event.
“This project would not have been possible at all without them,” Locke said.