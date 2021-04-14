HALLSVILLE — Hallsville is getting some new businesses soon, thanks to the new shopping center currently under construction by a private investor.
Hallsville Mayor Jesse Casey on Tuesday said a private investor, on land zoned for commercial business, is currently building a new metal building structure. The structure will serve as a shopping center that will house multiple new businesses.
“There are going to be three businesses there I believe, though we do not have it verified yet what those businesses will be,” Casey said. “A private investor owned that land that is zoned for commercial use and they are constructing the building.”
A completion date is not yet known but the bulk of the metal building is in place and Casey said he believes work on the parking lot area will begin soon.
The new shopping center is right off of U.S. Highway 80 and North Chestnut Street, near the Hallsville City Park.