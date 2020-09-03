HALLSVILLE — Hallsville City Park will soon be the site of the first ever Breaking the Silence 5K Benefit in an effort to help spread awareness about suicide prevention and offer support for survivors.
“This is the first event and we hope to make it an annual event,” Hallsville High School grad of 2012 Kailey Johnson said Wednesday. “We’ve had quite a few sign up so far so we think it will be a good turnout.”
Johnson and a group of former Hallsville High School graduates teamed up together to create the event in an effort to help open up a conversation about signs of suicidal thoughts in loved ones, and to help those grieving a friend or loved one lost to suicide.
“My brother took his life in February and we were from Hallsville, then last July, a good friend of mine’s brother took his life and then last June, a classmate a grade below us both at Hallsville took his life,” Johnson said. “So we talked with the Hallsville Mayor and he was supportive and we decided to host the event at the Hallsville City Park.”
Set for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 12 at Hallsville City Park and will first include a 5K run/walk, followed by food trucks and vendors set up in the park for shopping and dining.
“All proceeds from the event will go to Community Healthcore in Longview,” Johnson said.
Community Healthcore in Longview provides mental health and behavioral health services and programs to East Texas residents and serves as the mental health and intellectual disability governing authority for Bowie, Cass, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Panola, Red River, Rusk and Upshur counties.
“We want to raise awareness for suicide prevention and mental health issues,” Johnson said. “Community Healthcore offers counseling for patients and offers support for surviving family members.”
So far, the event has about 74 runners/walkers signed up for the 5K and about 20 food and shopping vendors signed up for the event at the park immediately following the run.
“We have small businesses offering products from T-shirts to the thermos cups with decals and wood and metal art, Scensty, Nuskin, food trucks and other vendors,” she said. “We have silent auction items donated from area businesses like baskets with summer items and baskets with dog food, treats and toys. We also have Dirty Deeds that has donated a Bluetooth sound bar for ATVs and Side by Sides. Raquet and Jog has donated a new pair of tennis shoes to the top male and female winners of the 5K and the top three runners in each age group will receive a medal.”
Runners who sign up in advance for the 5K by Sept. 6 are guaranteed a T-shirt and goodie bag but registration is allowed the day of the event beginning at 8 a.m. The 5K will begin at 9 a.m.
“We realized not a lot of people talk about suicide,” Johnson said. “In talking to people, we’ve realized almost everyone knows someone or has a family member or friend that has committed suicide but it’s such a touchy subject and nobody really talks about it. That’s how we came up with the name for the event, ‘Breaking the Silence,’ because this is about starting the conversation and bringing awareness.”
Those wishing to bring a framed photo of a family member or friend lost to suicide is welcomed to add the photo on the Remembrance Table during the event that will be set up in honor of those lost to suicide.
To find out more about the event or sign up in advance, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/321777819066884