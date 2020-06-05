HALLSVILLE — Hallsville ISD trustees on Thursday approved three projects that will provide much needed updates to two of its campuses.
Trustees on Thursday unanimously approved two projects for Hallsville Junior High School and one project for Hallsville East Elementary School totaling about $476,000.
East Elementary School, located at 420 Galilee Rd in Hallsville, was approved on Thursday for parking lot repairs that will also include the nearby Intermediate 4 and 5 campus. The parking lot repairs were awarded to Pro Lots who had the best bid at a cost of about $74,000.
“These areas are constructed of primarily asphalt and are in need of repairs,” District Maintenance Director Ben Adevikian said Thursday. “Work will begin Monday to be completed before students return to school for the 2020-21 academic year.”
Also beginning on Monday is work at Hallsville Junior High School to replace the flooring, paint the walls and paint the exterior of the building.
The first part of the project consists of replacing carpeting throughout the campus’ classrooms.
“Phase one flooring at the Junior High School is in need of replacement of approximately 20-year-old classroom carpeting,” Adevikian said. “The bid was awarded in the amount of $114,509 to Larry’s Interiors LLC and work will begin Monday in order to be completed before students return to school for the 2020-21 academic year.”
The painting of the campus is broken into two smaller projects, with Scott Nolan Painting winning both bids.
“The painting Bid 1 project was for the classrooms, auditorium, library, offices, and exterior of the building for the sum of $193,900. Painting Bid 2 project was for the tile hallways that are from the older parts of the original building for the amount of $93,000. For covering the tile, we wanted to make sure we had a good product and process that would adhere to the tile and last for a long time. I did go and see a job that this type of product was applied to at the Spring Hill Primary School. It’s been about 9 or 10 years and it looks great,” Adevikian told trustees.
The new color scheme will consist of modern colors from the gray family color palette.
Hallsville ISD Superintendent Jeff Collum also gave an update on the district’s turf projects on Thursday.
“The turf at the football field and track is underway and it is planned to be a 45 day project,” Collum said. “Also, the work at the junior high gym looks really good. We have a lot of good things happening over at the junior high between the bond projects and especially with these things getting approved today.”