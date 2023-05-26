Hallsville High School UIL academic teams competed at the state meet this past week, and several were recognized at the state level.
The full team is Luke Jenkins, Zachary Southard, Evelyn Ward, Joel Hale, Mackenzy Moore, Brennen Ashley, Natalie Greenig, Brian Lewis, Vishnu Patel and Evan Johnson. Not pictured: Dane Brown and Caleb Strange.
The calculator team placed third. The team includes Luke Jenkins, Brennen Ashley, Zachary Southard, Mackenzy Moore and Coach Mike Clay.
Natalie Greenig placed fourth in poetry interpretation and is pictured with her coaches Channel Washington and Shalem Carr.
Brennen Ashley placed second overall in calculator.