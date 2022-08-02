HALLSVILLE — Hallsville veteran Sidney "Sid" Stafford celebrated his 103rd birthday on Saturday with a drive at his home by family, friends and church members.

Stafford, who once had a goal to reach 100 years old, celebrated far surpassing his goal by enjoying his 103rd birthday party on Saturday.

Bridget began at the LNJ working in sports, city reporting and then on the education beat before moving to the MNM where she covers education and the cities of Jefferson, Harleton and Hallsville. Bridget has two daughters and loves her family and animals.