HALLSVILLE - Hallsville and Waskom High Schools celebrated their annual homecoming football games with the crowning of high school royalty on Friday.
The Bobcats named Hallsville High School seniors Serenity Ventimiglia homecoming queen on Friday and senior Jai Locario homecoming king.
In Waskom, the Wildcats crowned seniors Cayden Head homecoming king and Morgan Milner homecoming king for 2020 on Friday.
As East Texas area school districts continue to celebrate their 2020 homecoming courts and celebrations, the next school up is Marshall High School who will celebrate its 2020 homecoming at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 20 when the Mavericks take on Mt. Pleasant High School at Maverick Stadium.
Karnack ISD will celebrate its homecoming in the spring of 2021 due to the Indians having a basketball team only. The girls’ game will begin at 5 p.m. and the boys’ game will begin at 6 p.m. on Jan. 11 in Karnack.