Students at the new Hallsville West Elementary School will be moving into their new campus on Thursday, and a public open house is planned next week, according to details released by the school.
Classes will begin on Thursday at 2000 East Loop 281 in Longview. The school’s transition plan notes teachers have been setting up classrooms since Thanksgiving.
A public open house is planned Jan. 12 from 5 to 6 p.m.
First Day Info
Only Pre-K and kindergarten parents will be allowed to park on the first day and walk students into the building, the school said. For all other students, extra adults will be stationed around the building to help guide them to their new classrooms. Pre-K, second language, kindergarten and first grade classrooms are downstairs; second, third and fourth grade rooms are upstairs.
“Please help us reiterate to students that their teacher and classmates will be the same in the new building,” the school’s transition plan states. “We are all going together and nothing is changing except our physical location. And some of our little friends are confused and think they will be in the next grade level when we get there, but they will remain in their same grade level and class!”
Lunch visitation will begin Jan. 17 after the school’s students and staff get their procedures going smoothly, the campus said.
Traffic Flow and Transportation
A traffic flow map released by the campus has cars entering from Loop 281 for drop-off and pick-up along the front entrance. Hallsville ISD shuttle and Pre-K pick-up and drop-off also coming from Loop 281, but in a different lane.
Bus routes will enter the campus from Page Road going around the back of the school building.
For car riders, the school is asking parents to keep their paper tags for back-up. Car Rider Pro tags were distributed before Christmas break. Those who did not receive the Car Rider Pro tags can pick it up at the new building Jan. 3 or 4, the school said.
Kindergarten, first grade and sibling groups are assigned to the A lane, while second, third and fourth grade is assigned to the B lane. The gate for the car line will open at 2 p.m.
The campus said shuttle service would be available to families who have an elementary sibling attending the new Hallsville West school and older siblings at Hallsville Intermediate, Hallsville Junior High or Hallsville High schools. Older siblings have the option to ride a 7:15 a.m. shuttle bus from Hallsville West to their school. The return shuttle would arrive between 4 and 4:15 p.m. Families interested in using the shuttle service need to submit a form to the school.
Arrival and Dismissal Time Changes
Shuttle drop-off begins at 7 a.m. All other car riders will enter at 7:15 a.m. Buses will begin dropping off at 7 a.m.
Dismissal time will be 3:36 p.m., the school said, to make up for the loss of some instructional minutes while the campus was at their temporary location.