HALLSVILLE — The cowboys are still going to ride into downtown Hallsville next month, as the Hallsville Western Days committee has opted to carry on with the city’s 47 year tradition and host a smaller, scaled back event.
“We wanted to make sure we did the event this year to bring back a bit of normalcy to the community,” Committee member Charlotte Anderson said. “We won’t be having the street dance on Friday night, but we will have the parade at 10 a.m. on Oct. 3 in downtown Hallsville.“
Immediately following the parade, the vendor booths will be opened up to guests at the Hallsville City Park.
“We are taking vendor applications now,” Committee member Charlotte Anderson said. “The deadline for vendor applications is Sept. 25.”
Anderson said the vendors’ deadline to sign up is getting near.
“We will have arts and crafts vendors and food vendors,” Anderson said. “We are asking people if they don’t feel good, please don’t come.“
In addition to the Saturday events in downtown Hallsville, the committee is also hosting the Miss Hallsville pageant that night at 7:30 p.m.
“We have 32 Hallsville High School senior candidates this year’s for Miss Hallsville Pageant and they each get eight tickets to sell to family and friends,” she said. “We are working with the Hallsville ISD technology department to see if they can live stream the pageant so that the people who won’t be able to get into the auditorium due to social distancing requirements can still see it.”
For more information, visit the Hallsville Western Days event Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Hallsvillewesterndays/