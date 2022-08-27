HALLSVILLE — Hallsville folks are gearing up to welcome guests and community members to the heart of their town during the 49th annual Western Days event set for Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 in downtown Hallsville.
The town’s largest annual event, Western Days is coming up on almost half a century of celebrating everything Hallsville.
The family-friendly event is currently accepting vendor applications for its vendor market that will be set up at Hallsville City Park from 7 to 10 p.m. on Sept. 30 during the annual street dance and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 1. Spaces are limited, so visitors should sign up early. Vendor applications are also available for pick up at Hallsville City Hall.
The annual Western Days event always kicks off with the street dance from 7 to 10 p.m. on Sept. 30 at the Hallsville City Park and Amphitheatre. The event is free and open to all.
The next morning will see Saturday’s events kick off at 10 a.m. on Oct. 1 with the annual Western Days parade, which features local businesses, community organizations and several Hallsville ISD student organizations, including the Hallsville High School Bobcat Marching Band and Twirlers and Flag Team, the Hallsville ISD cheerleaders, Hallsville High School Bobcat Belles Drill Team, Hallsville ISD football teams and other student organizations.
The parade begins on U.S. 80 near Hallsville North Elementary School and ends further east down U.S. 80 at Hallsville City Park on North Central Street.
Immediately following the parade, Saturday will see the start of the vendor and food booths set up at Hallsville City Park. Booths include arts, crafts, food, clothing, candles, toys and more.
The annual car show will be set up in the parking lot of the Hallsville Outreach Center on North Central Street, across from the First Baptist Church of Hallsville. Saturday’s events will also include a dog show, petting zoo, a bucking bull and other events.
The annual Miss Hallsville Pageant will begin at 7 p.m. on Oct. 1 at the newly opened Hallsville High School auditorium. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and may be purchased from any pageant contestant or at the door the night of the event.
For more information or to sign up as a vendor, visit the Hallsville Western Days Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Hallsvillewesterndays. Vendor booth applications are also available for pick up at Hallsville City Hall, located at 115 W. Main St. in Hallsville.