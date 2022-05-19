HALLSVILLE — Hallsville Mayor Jesse Casey is inviting guests to come enjoy some live music in the park this Saturday during the second annual "Music in the Park," event.
Casey, a former Hallsville ISD educator and administrator, created the event last year as a way to raise funds for the Hallsville ISD Bobcat Marching Band and Choir, while also providing family and friends an opportunity to hear their students play and sing during live concerts.
The event serves as a showcase and celebration of the Hallsville ISD band and choir members, Casey said.
Guests are invited to grab a lawn chair or a blanket and come spend a day of fun at the park while listening to great music and singing, while also enjoying concessions and snacks provided by vendors.
The Hallsville ISD Band Boosters will have a concession stand set up to raise funds and Kona Ice will also have its sno-cone truck at the park throughout the day.
The music will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday with the Hallsville ISD Intermediate Choir kicking off the concerts. The live performance will run through about 4 p.m. at the Hallsville City Park amphitheater and will feature performances by the junior high and high school choir, the high school band and drumline, the junior high and high school jazz bands and the sixth grade beginner band and drumline.
The Hallsville City Park is located at 300 N. Central St. in downtown Hallsville.
The Hallsville ISD band, led by Director Sherri Morgan, will have its