Hallsville High School’s Bobcat Belles are national grand champions, earning first in their division, and best of the best, placing first in the entire content, at the Showtime International competition.
The team won:
- first place Best of the Best of all teams at contest
- National Grand Champion in the large team division
- Supreme Awards (top scoring routine by category of entire contest): Officer Hip Hop, Team Novelty, Team Pom, Team
- Military and Team Hip Hop categories
- Applause Award for entertainment and crowd appeal for Team Novelty
- Abby Cox, national solo finalist second runner-up 12th Grade
- Chloe Bonner, national solo finalist third runner-up 11th grade
- first place team: Pom, Novelty, Military, Hip Hop, Jazz
- third place team: Contemporary
- first place officer: Hip Hop
- second place officer: Jazz
- third place officer: Contemporary