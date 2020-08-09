Harbor Freight Tools will open its new store in Marshall, at 1201 E. Grand Ave. on Saturday, Aug. 15.
The new Marshall location will open at 8 a.m. and is the 87th Harbor Freight Tools store in Texas.
Craig Hoffman, Director, Corporate Communications and Content, said that Harbor Freight has been planning to open up in Marshall for some time, and finally found the correct location on East Grand Avenue.
“We are always looking for great communities to serve, and Marshall has been in our plans for some time.
“This is our first location in Harrison County and until now, our customers in Marshall have had to drive to the next closest location: either our Longview location (25 miles away) or Shreveport, La. (35 miles away),” Hoffman said.
He added that the goal of the new location is to making shopping at Harbor Freight more convenient for the already local customers in Marshall and Harrison County.
The new store brings approximately 35 new jobs to the community, and will be about 18,100 sq. ft.
As a designated essential service, the store will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
It will resume its regular hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday after the COVID-19 crisis has passed.
“We’re ready to serve and deliver value to customers in Marshall and all of Harrison County,” said Brandon Emery, store manager. “At Harbor Freight, we recognize that now, more than ever, our customers depend on Harbor Freight for the tools they need to get the job done at an affordable price. We are the place for quality tools at the lowest prices for mechanics, contractors, homeowners and hobbyists—any tool user who cares about value.”
The store will stock a full selection of tools and accessories in categories including automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment, hand tools (which come with a lifetime warranty) and more.
During the COVID-19 crisis, all Harbor Freight stores have implemented more frequent cleaning and are following the guidelines from the Center for Disease Control, including social distancing to protect the health and safety of their customers and associates. Any individual who has any COVID-19 symptoms is asked to shop on their website, www.harborfreight.com rather than in stores.