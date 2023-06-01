The Harleton High School band recently earned top marks at the Texas State Solo and Ensemble Contest, with 45 students participating in multiple events to win 14 medals overall.
The band advanced to the state level to compete at the Texas State Solo and Ensemble contest in Pflugerville after earning a first division ranking at the regional level earlier this year. The band featured 45 students participating and earned a total of 14 medals, with five ensembles and four solos at the state competition.
“At the end of the day, and at the end of my career, what I want them to say is those were the best memories, and they’re proud of themselves and they have those things forever,” said Harleton ISD Director of Bands Christi Speer.
Band students participated in various competitions, including twirling as well as brass and woodwind solos and ensembles. The band earned medals in the french horn solo with Jordan Andrews; the flute quartet with Allison Airington, Hannah Wright, Chloee Hoover and Olivia Hoover; and the saxophone ensemble with Lane Woods, Dakota Bower, Nathan Brown, Erik Lucchi, Lucas Duncan, Landry Weatherby, Gage Lee, Bryce Bowen and Eein Dowden.
The 45 total competing students represented one of the largest participating schools to advance to the state level of any division. This included 10 seniors who participated and helped to lead the band to a first division competitor at the state level. Speer thanked the students for their dedication and Harleton Superintendent Jay Ratcliff for his meaningful support for all things related to the band program.
“We had a great group of leaders that were determined to make up for so much lost time,” said Speer. “These guys were robbed of a couple years, and so they have stayed committed to having a good year and doing their best at everything all the way through to the very end.
“With such great kids and their great leadership, they just worked hard all year and didn’t really lose their steam,” said Speer. “Even until the very end.”
The band includes the following students: Jordan Andrews, Idabell Clayborn, Taylor Croswell, Nevaeh Dent, Noel Fajardo, Annabelle Green, Robert McBride, Travis McGrew, Sierra Speer, Evan Weese, Kyle Wright, Bryce Bowen, Dakota Bower, Nathan Brown, Eein Dowden, Lucas Duncan, Gage Lee, Erik Lucchi, Landry Weatherby, Lane Woods, Leslie Blackburn, Lainey Childress, Trenna Denton, Jaze Duncan, Lily Foster, Aleah Lyons, Avy McLemore, Kayla Ready, Zane Sears, Jacquelyn Stewart, Rheid Terry, Hallie Allen, Savannah Griffin, Makenna Haley, Selena Hernandez, Madilyn King, Paige Mathison, Melanie Pantoja, Mateo Smith-Patino, Colton Fugler, Addison Wright, Allison Airington, Hannah Wright, Chloee Hoover and Olivia Hoover.
“One thing I always preach is, you’re in the Harleton band for these four years, but you’re forever part of the band because your influence and your legacy lives on forever,” said Speer.