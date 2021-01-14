HARLETON — A structure fire late Saturday in Harleton left a family of four displaced, Harrison County Assistant Fire Marshal Jonathan Williams said Wednesday.
Harleton and Nesbitt Volunteer Firefighters responded to a house fire about 5:45 p.m. Saturday on FM 2208 about three miles north of Harleton, Williams said.
The fire quickly spread throughout the home after an unintentional fireplace malfunction, causing the home to burn down to a total loss, displacing all four family members that lived inside.
Williams said no injuries were reported from any of the home’s residents or responding firefighters. The firefighters had the structure fire under control after about two hours of working the fire.
Williams said the home was insured.
Harleton community members are collecting donations for the displaced family who lost all of their possessions. The family includes an adult man, woman and their two children. Donations to the family can be made online at Paypal via “Rebuilding the Brunsons” found at this link: https://www.paypal.com/pools/c/8vXCLv4v99?fbclid=IwAR2S6y-veHmj7T4Hv54R4KXTee1d3fXkafX1NMEFSh0oFmNhLCeTOp5shLQ.
As of Wednesday evening, about $4,000 had been raised for the family.