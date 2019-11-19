HARLETON — The First United Methodist Church in Harleton is gearing up for its largest fundraiser of the year for its senior member fund, which donates to several community causes, as well as to the maintenance of the church facility.
The Harleton community and church members are invited out from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday to shop, eat and have a family fun day at the church during its annual Fall Festival & Bazaar that has been hosted for more than three decades.
The church is located at 13370 North FM 450 in Harleton.
The festival will feature several local vendor, as well as a silent auction, raffle drawing, door prizes and a ham dinner with all of the fixings, FUMC Harleton Pastor Kate Turner said on Monday.
"This is our sole fundraiser of the year for our senior fund, which donates to the church's Blessing Box, the Harleton Volunteer Fire Department, the East Texas Food Bank, collects school supplies for our junior high students, provides for our nursing home ministry, and provides for facility needs here at the church," Turner said.
Guests on Saturday are invited to enjoy a ham dinner with sides and dessert for $8 a plate while they shop the local vendors and bid on silent auction items.
"We will have local vendors with crafts, gifts, jewelry and a wide variety of items," Turner said. "We will also have the silent auction throughout the event that everyone can bid on, including gift baskets in for various people, from kids to men and women. We have personal pampering items, survivalists items, and different themes from Christmas to Easter and Valentines."
There will also be a raffle drawing featuring three items up for grabs.
"We have the beautiful, hand-sewn quilt by the women of the church and community," Turner said. "We also have a hand crocheted afghan and a really beautiful wall hanging."
Guests can also shop the bake sale on site with hand baked items from the members of the church.
There will also be a face painting area for the children on Saturday.
For more information about the event, visit the event's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/1348497795314058/ or the church's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Harleton-United-Methodist-Church-315583168457664/