HARLETON — A group that formed to originally help a Harleton ISD student with his cancer battle is now preparing to help him as he faces his next battle.
Jack “Crush It” Jackson began his cancer battle in late 2020, and a group of supporters, family and friends quickly joined together at the time to begin hosting fundraiser events to help him and his family with medical and travel costs.
The “Crush It Charitable Trust” formed at the start of 2021 as a group of caring friends and supporters to help the Harleton Elementary School student who was diagnosed with Stage 3 Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma.
After learning of his diagnosis, Jake’s mantra became, “Crush It,” to crush the cancer out of his life so now the trust bears the same mantra.
Jackson did temporarily crush the cancer out of his life last summer after doctors declared him cancer free so the group of supporters turned their efforts to helping other area children and their families who are in need.
Jake’s cancer recently returned and he is now undergoing radiation treatments and an upcoming bone marrow transplant. His group of fighters have once again taken up the cause to help support him and his family.
“Our little fellow and his family need us all more than ever,” organizer Stacy Morris said on Facebook Monday. “He will be prepped for his bone marrow transplant over the next few days and both he and his family and of course our donor need all the prayers. Please pray for the transplant team and all the doctors.”
The group is planning a cornhole tournament fundraiser event on March 12 at the Marshall Convention Center, located at 2501 E. End Blvd. in Marshall.
The group is currently seeking raffle item donations, as well as board and lane sponsors for the event.
The event will begin at noon on March 12, with registration opening at 10 a.m., and cornhole fans are invited to come out and throw bags for a good cause. Guests may also pre-register through the Scoreholio application on a smartphone by searching, “crush childhood cancer.”
Food vendors will be on site and alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase. Guests will also enjoy music and raffle drawing prizes.
Board sponsors are $100 per board and lane sponsors are $200 each.
Those looking to donate a raffle item, make a donation or join as a board or lane sponsor should contact call Morris at (903) 736-8939.