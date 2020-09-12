HARLETON — Harleton High School on Friday was the first district in the county to celebrate its annual homecoming game and crown its homecoming court royalty.
Harleton High School senior Eva Scott was crowned the Wildcats 2020-21 homecoming queen on Friday.
Scott is the daughter of Josh and Amanda Postins and her escort for the presentation was fellow Harleton High School senior Luis Williams.
Next up is Jefferson High School’s homecoming, where the Bulldogs face off against Hooks High School at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 18 at Bulldog Stadium.
Elysian Fields High School will celebrate its homecoming when the Yellowjackets face Queen City at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 25 at Yellowjacket Stadium. The homecoming crowning will take place pre-game.
Hallsville High School will celebrate its homecoming when the Bobcats face Jacksonville High School at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 23 at Bobcat Stadium.
Homecoming festivities and announcements will begin at 6:15 p.m. on the field, and Miss Western Days candidates will be introduced during half time.
Waskom High School will also celebrate its homecoming on Oct. 23 when the Wildcats face Harleton High School at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 23 at Waskom’s Jimmy Cox Stadium.
The king and queen will be crowned on field beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Marshall High School will celebrate its 2020-21 homecoming at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 20 when the Mavericks face Mt. Pleasant High School at Maverick Stadium.
Karnack ISD will celebrate its homecoming in the spring of 2021 due to the district having a basketball team only.