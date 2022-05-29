HARLETON — Harleton High School’s Class of 2022 graduates shared memories and anticipation of their future on Friday as they earned their high school diplomas and prepared for their lives after graduation.
Family, friends and community members gathered Friday to cheer on the 53 graduates as they walked across the stage and then threw their caps up in celebration.
Harleton High School Valedictorian Kailey Wright encouraged her fellow graduates to remember the good times as they all move on to the next step.
“We have created so many memories that I’m sure we will all cherish forever,” Wright said. “Before we go our separate ways, some to college, trade school, the military or the workforce, I want to offer three words of advice: Share, fail and go.”
Wright encouraged her classmates to always share a kind word or helping hand when able.
“Tell that classmate or coworker how great they are,” she said. “You never know how your kind and positive words can have an impact on someone else’s life.”
Wright then encouraged her classmates to fail and learn from those failures.
“Your response to failure is what will cause you to succeed,” she said. “There is no success in life without failure. I encourage you to accept your failures and let them motivate you as a stepping stone to success.”
Wright also encouraged her classmates to make the most of every moment of their lives.
“We are not guaranteed tomorrow,” she said. “So go on that trip overseas, go after that girl or guy you like but maybe are scared to talk to, and go after that dream job you have always wanted. You only get this earthly life once, live it to the fullest and make the most out of every moment.”
Harleton High School Salutatorian Zachary Busby reminded his classmates of the letter they wrote to themselves years ago in elementary school, predicting where they would be and what they would have accomplished.
“Reading your letter, what did you think?” he said Friday. “Maybe you’ve exceeded your expectations? I hope you look back over the last few years and feel proud, but maybe you have some regrets. If that’s the case, I encourage you to let go of the past, but keep the lessons that it taught you.”
Busby urged his classmates that if they had yet to accomplish those goals or had accumulated regrets along the way to remember tomorrow is a new day and a new start.
“Regardless of the path you took to get here, today is a day to be proud,” he said. “Reaching this milestone has taken determination, perseverance, patience and hard work. Look at us now, ready to take on the world. Whatever your plans for the future, I know you will be great and I encourage you to put God first and pursue Him in all you do.”