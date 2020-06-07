HARLETON — Friends and family of the 54 graduating Harleton High School seniors gathered at Wildcat Stadium Saturday morning to watch their student earn their diploma.
The day was a long time coming for the class of 2020 graduates who weren’t sure if they would even get to participate in a traditional style graduation ceremony — but while everyone was spread 6 foot apart for new social distancing guidelines, everyone in involved was just happy to be together.
“We were born into the world in the wake of a tragedy,” Harleton High School Valedictorian Claire Underwood said Saturday about 9/11. “In the 18 years we have spent in this country, we have not known a day of peace. As a generation, we have lived through hurricanes, terrorist attacks and now a pandemic. But these things, they don’t make us weak. They make us strong. We are generation of fighters. We are the next nurses and doctors, oil field workers and engineers, politicians and military members. There will be more tragedy. There will be more terrorism, more pandemics, and more loss, but we will rise through it and become stronger on the other side. We will do it not because it is easy, but because we know the best way out of a difficult situation is through it.”
Harleton High School Salutatorian Ashtyn Hawk said the experiences of high school helped show the class of 2020 Wildcats that they are winners and achievers.
“Our class is truly remarkable and has had some amazing achievements,” Hawk said. “Katelynn Smith made it to state in triple jump. Samantha Rogers made it to state in the 300 meter hurdles, and Damara Williams made it to state in powerlifting. On top of these athletic achievements, the following Future Business Leaders of America members made it to state: Michael Calhoun in cyber security, Sarah Horan in personal finance, Ethan Bellomy in computer game and simulation and Marlie Demoney in personal finance. I would also like to recognize our band students that made it to state. Your hard work and dedication has not gone unnoticed.”
Hawk said all of the work and achievements of high school prove the class of 2020 is ready for their next chapter.
“This graduation and diploma is only the beginning of all the amazing things we will all accomplish in our lives,” she said. “I encourage all of you to let failure be what pushes you to be better.”