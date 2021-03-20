HARLETON — Harleton ISD students followed the science all the way to state this week.
Harleton High School students made up almost half of the dozen science fair projects that advanced from the regional science fair competition recently at Kilgore College.
“Harleton High School had five students advance to the state science fair,” Harleton High School Principal Crystal Newman said Friday. “For the 1A through 6A class schools, 12 science fair projects advanced to state and Harleton High School students had five of those.”
The five Harleton High School students currently competing at the state science fair are freshman Luke Ratcliff, sophomore MaKenna Lockhart, junior Kailey Wright, junior Meredith Sellers and junior Gabe Campbell.
The five students are honors students in high school physics, chemistry and biology and completed the projects as part of their annual class assignments.
“Harleton really just got back into the science fair competitions a couple of years ago,” Harleton High School Physics teacher Gwen Wright said Friday. “We had one student advance to state last year and five this year.”
Wright said the projects offer the students a chance to experience the type of research and investigation the students will need in college science courses.
“This is great preparation for them and can even help with their college scholarships and college resumes,” she said.
Harleton High School Biology teacher Rochelle Jones and Chemistry teacher Lindsi Boles were the other two advisors for the students’ projects.
“They work on these projects all semester, doing their own research, forming their own hypothesis and conclusions and then create their summaries,” Wright said.
The students’ projects ranged from testing the distance the best distance to grow plants together in a garden, to flow rates and frictional pressure losses on drilling efficiency, to the effects of motion on students’ learning abilities, to the effect of specific foods on the human body’s glucose levels, to the ability of a rocket to perform with a smaller engine.
The students’ projects are currently in the first qualifier round at the state competition and if they advance to the second round, they will complete a virtual interview before advancing to the virtual International Science and Engineering Fair May 16-21.
“We will know by April 11 if any of our students have made it to the international competition, which is virtual this year, due to COVID,” Wright said. “We’re just so proud of our students and their hard work for making it this far.”