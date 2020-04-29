HARLETON — Harleton High School administration on Monday announced its top class of 2020 Wildcat graduates, including the class’ valedictorian and salutatorian.
The Wildcats’ class of 2020 valedictorian is senior Claire Ellen Underwood and this year’s salutatorian is senior Ashtyn Cheyenne Hawk, Harleton High School Principal Crystal Brock said on Monday.
The Wildcats’ class of 2020 is set to see 54 seniors earn their diplomas this spring, including the top 10 percent academic scoring graduates: Marlie DeMoney, Brinley Gott and Sarah Horan.
Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott earlier this month closed all public state schools for the remainder of the 2020 spring semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has put many high schools’ plans, including Harleton High School, up in the air for graduation ceremonies.
Brock said on Monday that the district has not yet made firm graduation ceremony plans but hopes to give an update soon as they are finalized.
For updates, visit the district’s website at https://harletonisd.net/