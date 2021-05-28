Harleton High School has released the names of the class of 2021. Included are Victoria Agrava, Lane Airington, Brooke Bowen, Coley Briggs, Kenneth Clark, Devin Cochran, Dylan Cochran, Joseph Coester, Anna Mae Coleman, Gabrielle Cox, Shawna Cox, Madison David, Dylan Davidson, Justin Davidson, Riley Davis, Lexi Dominguez, Monica Fajardo, Kathryn George, Macie Goode, Spencer Hammack, Grayson Handlin, Brayten Harper, Drayson Henson, Katelyn Holliday, Jestin Hollingsworth, Haley Hopkins, Brianna Ilgenfritz, Ashanti Johnson, Lawson Johnson, Desiree Hayden-Johnson, Hunter Jones, Hunter Knoble, Brody Kriegel, Cameron LeJeune, Paiton Little, Dalton Lunday, Shaylen Mason, Tyler Mathison, Titus McDonnel, Laycee McGuffee, Haylea Murray, Harlie Oney, Eric Pantoja, Catherine Perez, Carson Raibourn, Dylan Reddock, Cole Ring, Corbin Sanders, Eva Scott, Johnathan Sessom, Beau Simmons, Skyla Speer, Drew Stafford, Isaac Stewart, Ava Trim, Chloe Warner, Justin Williams, Luis Williams, Jaydon Willie, Matthew Wilson, Nolan Wisdom, Allison Woods, Benjamin Wright and Mattheson Wright.
Harleton High School names the class of 2021
Wyndi Veigel
Editor
Wyndi Veigel is the editor of The Marshall News Messenger and a 2007 graduate of Texas A&M University-Commerce. She has been a reporter, photographer, page designer and social media expert for several publications.
