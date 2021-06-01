HARLETON — Sixty-four Harleton High School Wildcat graduates are now headed into their next journey after earning their grade school diplomas on Friday.
Despite a senior year interrupted by a global pandemic, the newest Harleton ISD alums on Friday wrapped up their high school careers by remembering the Wildcat traditions that created so many lasting memories.
“I know this year has been unique due to the absence of normalcy,” Harleton High School Salutatorian Cameron LeJeune said Friday. “From no pep rallies, field trips, camps, assemblies and limited capacity at sporting events, this year stood out from the rest. Looking back on these last four years, I can only smile thinking about all the memories we’ve made together. I can testify when I say many of us will cherish these memories as well as the lessons we’ve learned growing up together.”
LeJeune said all of the experiences throughout the years only brought the class of 2021 closer together.
“As many of us are off to write the next chapters in our lives, whether it’s going off to college, into the military, or into the workforce, we definitely couldn’t have done it alone,” he said. “Truth is, I’m going to miss walking these halls with our entire senior class. In some way, we’ve all made an impact in each other’s lives and have made lasting memories.”
Harleton High School Valedictorian Skyla Speer received a surprise from three of her idols on Friday as her mother, Harleton High School band director Christi Speer, read congratulations letters sent to Skyla from U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett and writer and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Speer then took to the microphone to wish all of her fellow class of 2021 well as they embark on their future.
“Thank you to my classmates for just being you,” Skyla Speer said. “Many times over the years, I wished I could go to a bigger school that may offer different advantages. In retrospect, I am so grateful that God placed me here to grow up and learn with all of you guys. We are a family. We will always support each other, lift each other up and celebrate each others’ victories, no matter where we may be in life. I am proud to be part of the Wildcat nation and share so many wonderful memories with y’all.”
Speer said one day, her fellow alums will realize high school was an idyllic time.
“Someday we’ll look back at high school as the good old days and wish we could come back to this age,” she said. “We’ll regret and mourn some losses and fondly remember some wins. But most of all, we’ll remember the lessons we learned from our teachers, parents and each other.”