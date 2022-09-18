HARLETON — Harleton ISD trustees recently adopted a decreased tax rate and deficit budget for the 2022-23 fiscal school year.
The trustees approved an adopted total tax rate this year of $1.0129 per $100 of home valuation, which is down about six cents from last year’s total rate of $1.0821 per $100 of home valuation.
This year’s total tax rate is made up of a maintenance and operations rate of $0.9429 and an interest and sinking rate of $0.07, for a total decrease of $0.0692 from last year’s tax rate.
Harleton ISD trustees also recently adopted about a $400,000 deficit in its general fund budget for the 2022-23 fiscal school year.
Harleton ISD Superintendent Jay Ratcliff said the district’s general fund revenue came in at about $8.6 million and the expenditures are about $9 million for a total deficit of about $409,000.
This year’s budget includes a $1,000 pay increase for all teachers at every step of the district’s teacher pay scale. All non-teaching and para-professional staff members received a 50 cent per hour pay increase at every step of the pay scale.
This year’s adopted budget also includes the purchase of a new Kubota tractor for the district’s use, as well as an approved addition to the Harleton High School’s weight room.
The district’s maintenance department will also receive two new XMark zero-turn lawnmowers in this budget and the transportation department will receive a new cargo van for student transportation.
The tractor, weight room updates, lawnmowers and cargo van accounted for the majority of the budget’s deficit, totaling about $340,000.
The trustees based this year’s adopted budget on a student enrollment of about 718 students.