HARLETON — Harleton ISD trustees recently adopted a deficit budget and reduced tax rate for the 2021-22 fiscal school year, which officially began on Sept. 1.
Harleton ISD Business Manager Tina Cox said Thursday the district’s trustees adopted about a $400,000 deficit general fund budget for the 2021-22 school year. The about $8 million budget had a deficit, due in large part to a decrease in state funding allocated to the district as well as a slight drop in student enrollment.
“Harleton’s appraised values increased $10,655,420, causing an adverse effect on the monies provided from the state,” Cox said Thursday. “A decline in students also played a role in the deficit budget.”
Despite the reduction in state funding, Harleton ISD did allocate the annual step raises for each employee.
“Normal step raises were given to each employee. We also added 5 steps to the teacher pay steps of $500 for each additional step up to step 25,” she said.
In addition to adopting a deficit budget, trustees adopted a reduced tax rate for the 2021-22 school year.
This year’s total tax rate dropped to $1.0821 per $100 of home valuation, down from last year’s rate of $1.1347 per $100 of home valuation. This year’s reduced tax rate is made up of $1.0021 on the maintenance and operations side and $0.08 on the interest and sinking side. In total, the tax rate dropped just more than a nickel at $0.0526 per $100 of home valuation.