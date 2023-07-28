Harleton ISD has recently announced details regarding the 2023-24 meal program, including free and reduced-priced meals eligibility guidelines.
According to the announcement from Harleton ISD, in the 2023-24 academic school year, breakfasts will cost $1.25; lunch for the Elementary School costs $2.75; and Junior High School and High School lunches will cost $2.85. The reduced-price cost for eligible students is 30 cents for breakfast and 40 cents for lunch.
“Children need healthy meals to learn,” read the Harleton ISD media release. “Harleton ISD offers healthy meals every school day.’
Beginning on Monday, Aug. 7, Harleton ISD will start sending letters to the households of children in the district regarding eligibility benefits and any actions that households need to take in order to apply for any benefits. You can find applications either online at www.HarletonISD.net or at any of the Harleton ISD campuses.
Criteria for the free and reduced-priced meal benefits which will be used to determine eligibility include household income, households who are currently receiving assistance such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR), and the program participant including the child’s status as a foster child, homeless, runaway, migrant or displaced by a declared disaster, as well as the child’s enrollment in Head Start or Even Start.
Harleton ISD is currently working with local agencies to identify all children who are categorically and program eligible, and will notify households of these children that they do not need to complete an application. For households who qualify for free or reduced-priced meals based on income, an adult in the household must fill out the application and return it to Tammy Vance, Child Nutrition Program Rep PO Box 510 in Harleton, TX 75651.
Vance is currently set to review applications and determine eligibility. All applications may be submitted anytime during the school year which may also be verified by school officials at any time.