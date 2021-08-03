HARLETON — Harleton ISD teachers and staff are back in the grind.
The district’s 130 staff members were officially welcomed back to campus on Monday for the start of the 2021-22 school year as they prepare for students to return next week.
As the Wildcat staff and teachers get back into the grind of the school year, they were encouraged on Monday by motivational speaker and former athlete turned felon Damon West, to be a coffee bean.
West, who gave a motivational speech via video on Monday, spoke about his fall from the top of the college sports world due to drugs and how he dealt with his prison time and emerged a new man.
West gave the analogy of how a carrot becomes soft in boiling water, an egg becomes hard but a coffee bean is strong enough to change the boiling water it’s in into coffee. The analogy was applied to the daily difficulties faced in life and West encouraged folks to be a coffee bean and change the world.
Harleton ISD Superintendent Jay Ratcliff then reiterated West’s sentiments as Ratcliff encouraged his teachers and staff members to make a difference in the lives of the students, and their fellow staff members, they see on campus each school day.
“We can affect the hot water around us,” Ratcliff said to teachers and staff at convocation on Monday. “There is no better place than education to be a coffee bean.”
Ratcliff then encouraged his staff to remind students throughout the upcoming school year that no matter what situation they may face, there is always hope.
“As school begins, mental health will be a major issue this school year as it’s at the forefront in our nation right now,” Ratcliff said. “Here in Harleton, we will meet that challenge by tending to the social and emotional well being of our students. We will listen and encourage them and love on the. We were built for relationships and we need one another. We will offer hope and encouragement to our students and our fellow staff members in their difficult times and come alongside and support them in their time of need.”
Harleton ISD students return to school on Aug. 9.