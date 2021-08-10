HARLETON — Harleton ISD students were the first in the area to return to classrooms on Monday for the start of the 2021-22 school year and district officials said things went very smoothly on the first day.
The district's more than 700 students donned their backpacks for the first time this school year on Monday as they returned to their campuses.
"Our first day back to school was amazing and it was great to see all of our kids and families," Harleton ISD Superintendent Jay Ratcliff said Monday. "We are looking forward to an outstanding year for all of our Wildcats family."
Over at the district's elementary campus where some of the youngest Wildcats were beginning kindergarten on Monday, Principal Traci Jones said the first day went like a well oiled machine.
"We had a very, very smooth first day this morning," Jones said. "We had lots of smiles, a few tears from the little ones and their parents, as there is every year, but everything went very smoothly."
The next district's students to return to campus will be Waskom ISD students on Wednesday, followed by Marshall and Hallsville ISD students on Thursday.
Elysian Fields ISD students return to school on Aug. 16 and Jefferson Karnack ISD students return to school on Aug. 18.
School zones
As schools opened back up in the area on Monday, the Texas Department of Public Safety issued a warning to drivers to beware of returning school zones and reduced speed limits near schools.
"Going back to school is an exciting time for students, parents and staff, but it is paramount that drivers are more alert when around buses and schools," DPS Director Steven McCraw said Monday. "I urge everyone on the road to be proactive and help ensure children arrive to and from school safely each and every day."
McCraw warned drivers to beware of students walking and riding bicycles to and from school, and reminded drivers texting while driving is illegal in Texas.
He also reminded drivers to slow down near schools and railroads and all school buses are legally required to come to a complete stop at railroads crossings.
McCraw said according to state law, "if a bus has alternating flashing red signals visible from the front or rear, drivers must stop before reaching the bus. Drivers can only proceed if the flashing lights are no longer activated, the driver signals you to proceed or the bus has resumed driving."
Drivers separated by a physical road barrier do not have to stop for buses with flashing signals, however, he said if a highway is only divided by a turning lane, that is not considered a physical barrier and drivers still must stop.
Drivers who illegally pass school buses with flashing signals can face fines up to $1,250 and may have their license suspended for further offenses. Criminal charges are possible if a driver causes serious bodily injury while disregarding school bus safety.