HARLETON — Harleton ISD trustees recently named a lone finalist to fill the open superintendent position left vacant with the departure of Brian Gray who is headed to White Oak ISD.
Big Sandy ISD Superintendent Jay Ratcliff was named lone finalist by Harleton ISD trustees after a superintendent search conducted by the district.
“Jay is a very experienced superintendent and is well known in the area,” Gray said. “He will be a great fit for Harleton ISD. Jay will be in the district one day this week and I will try to introduce him to as many folks as possible.”
Gray said Ratcliff is set to step into Harleton ISD chief role sometime after March 15.
Ratcliff graduated from Ore City High School in 1993 and grew up on Lake O’ the Pines, which he still calls home. He later earned his bachelor of science in education from Texas A&M University in College Station with an emphasis in biology and kinesiology.
Ratcliff later earned his master’s in educational administration from Texas A&M University in Commerce. He later served as the Waskom High School principal, as well as Martinsville ISD superintendent in Nacogdoches County. In 2016, Ratcliff took the superintendent position at Big Sandy ISD in Big Sandy.
Ratcliff will be joined by his wife of 19 years Honey Ratcliff who is also an educator. The couple have two school aged children, Madison, 16 and Luke, 14.
“Jay is passionate about building strong relationships, inside and outside of the school organization,” Gray said. “He strongly desires to recognize students and staff at every level, and in every aspect of education. He prioritizes his life by three things, his faith, his family, and his livelihood, and in that order. Jay loves the outdoors and enjoys hunting and fishing every opportunity he gets. Mr. Ratcliff is a champion for his school district and students. He looks forward to meeting every person in Harleton ISD and is confident that with everyone working together, Harleton ISD will continue its strong tradition of excellence in every classroom, on every stage, in every gym, at every show, and on every field.”