A Harleton man was recently indicted on charges of murder and arson by a Harrison County grand jury in connection with the death of an Avinger man.
the Sept. 10 murder of Blake Reddock, 31, of Avinger.
Canton James Echols, 34, is alleged to have stabbed and killed Blake Reddock, of Avinger, on Sept. 10, according to the indictment. Echols is also accused of setting fire to a vehicle the day of the murder, with the intent to damage or destroy the vehicle.
Echols was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office a couple of days after Reddock’s death, following an extensive investigation.
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office reported at the time of his arrest that Echols had been charged with first-degree murder. He was arrested the same day the sheriff’s office executed two search warrants related to the case.
During a press conference on the incident, Harrison County Sheriff Brandon “BJ” Fletcher reported that Reddock was found dead Sept. 10 on Herschel McCoy Road.
Deputies initially responded to an emergency call regarding a vehicle fire on Oscar Regan Road. Officials were later alerted that a body had been found. The victim was discovered dead at the scene. It was later determined that the vehicle set on fire belonged to the victim.
Sheriff Fletcher said Reddock, who had been stabbed several times, was initially identified through his tattoos.
During the press conference, Fletcher credited Echols’ arrest due to good surveillance work. He noted that surveillance video had captured Echols in the truck with the victim, leaving Instacash Pawn earlier that day, prior to his death.
Sheriff’s officials were able to identify Echols when he exited the passenger side of the truck because it was right by a camera in the window.
Other Indictments
Others indicted by the grand jury during the November term were:
- Clayton Ray Lemons, 38, of Tyler, driving while intoxicated third or more offense;
- Marguerite Pfalzgraf Walton, 35, of Shreveport, driving while intoxicated with child younger than age 15;
- Contrel Devein Morgan, 26, of Gilmer, possession of a controlled substance;
- Adam Leonard Blair, 39, of Hallsville, possession of a controlled substance;
- Bethany Lyanne Rosado, 31, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Nicholas Dale Enos, 30, of Hallsville, possession of a controlled substance;
- Stephen Michael Early, 50, of Hallsville, possession of a controlled substance;
- Jose Juan Estrada-Montano, 27, of Houston, possession of a controlled substance;
- Jerrica Nichole Foster, 32, of Atlanta, possession of a controlled substance;
- Lindy Michelle Griffin, 46, of Simms, possession of a controlled substance;
- Kacie Maghen Ferguson, 32, of Jefferson, possession of a controlled substance;
- Richard Alan Vanderslice, 58, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance, tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair;
- Alesa Kay Kinsey, 31, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance;
- Michael Jeffery Maxey, 39, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
- Daniel James Stevens, 26, of Diana, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, engaged in organized criminal activity, firearm smuggling three or more firearms;
- Cassandra Joette Robinson, 40, of Jefferson, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, engaged in organized criminal activity, firearm smuggling three or more firearms;
- William Charles Harper, 37, of Diana, engaged in organized criminal activity, firearm smuggling three or more firearms;
- Daniel Worn Moore, 25, of Jefferson, engaged in organized criminal activity, firearm smuggling three or more firearms;
- Luther Holly Newsom, 42, of Jefferson, hindering apprehension or prosecution of a known felon;
- Owen Curtis Waxler, 36, of Woodlawn, evading arrest/detention with a previous conviction;
- Mardavius Antonio Brooks, 24, of Marshall, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle;
- William Donald Ward Jr., 31, of Shreveport, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle;
- Reginald Deon Sanders, 23, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle;
- Dustin Cody Taylor, 42, of Gilmer, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle;
- Jennifer Morgan Rust, 49, of Marshall, unauthorized use of a vehicle;
- Christopher Thomas Kelley, 49, of Marshall, unauthorized use of a vehicle;
- Freticia LaKay Woolen, 31, of Marshall, burglary of a building;
- Christopher Derrion Manning, 32, of Marshall, burglary of a building;
- Anisha Gayle Anderson, 41, of Marshall, burglary of a building;
- Christopher Lee Collard, 41, of Jefferson, burglary of a building;
- Christopher Thomas Kelley, 49, of Marshall, theft of property more than or equal to $2,500, but less than $30,000;
- Brandon Wilson Whitehorn, 28, of Gladewater, theft of property more than or equal to $2,500, but less than $30,000;
- Shelby Ellen Rosas, 31, theft of property more than or equal to $2,500, but less than $30,000;
- Robert Justin Frame, 38, of Kilgore, possession of a controlled substance, theft of property more than or equal to $2,500, but less than $30,000;
- Calvin Ray Flanagan Jr., 38, of Marshall, assault of a family member with a previous conviction;
- Jacob Aaron Clark, 31, of Doyline, Louisiana, assault of a public servant;
- Roy Lee Hicks, 64, of Harleton, injury to a child with intent to cause bodily injury;
- Donald Ray Sanders, 53, of Chandler, possession of marijuana;
- Brian Keith Wheeler Jr., 31, of Spring Town, possession of marijuana.