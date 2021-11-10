A Harleton man was recently captured and taken into custody after making the Texas top 10 most wanted list, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety on Tuesday.
Three of Texas’ 10 most wanted offenders are now back in custody following their arrests, including one fugitive and two sex offenders.
Harleton resident Billy Ray Dake was listed as one of Texas’ top wanted sex offenders, and he was captured on Nov. 1 in Wichita Falls.
Dake, 47, was arrested by DPS special agents, Wichita Falls police and Holliday police. Dake was captured on Nov. 1, the same day he was added to Texas’ top 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List.
Dake had been wanted since May 17 when the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for his arrest for a parole violation. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office also issued a warrant for his arrest on Aug. 27 for failure to register as a sex offender.
In 1992, Dake was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child for an incident involving a five-year-old boy. Dake was later sentenced to a 12 year sentence in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison. In 2011, Dake was convicted of failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and sentenced to another five years in a TDCJ prison. In 2018, he was again convicted for failure to register as a sex offender and sentenced to another eight years in prison. Dake was released on parole in late 2019.
Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Gov. Greg Abbott’s Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders.
So far this year, DPS and other agencies have arrested 27 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders, including 10 gang members and 14 sex offenders. In addition, $54,000 in rewards has been paid for tips that led to arrests.
To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477), submitting a tip online through the DPS’s website, or by submitting a Facebook tip under the DPS’s “About” section.
All tips are anonymous and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.
DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders Lists. You can find the current lists, with photos, on the DPS website at www.dps.texas.gov/Texas10mostwanted/mostwanted.
DPS urges residents not to attempt to apprehend fugitives as they are considered armed and dangerous but to instead alert authorities.