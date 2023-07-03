A Harleton man, wanted for a shooting out of Gladewater, will be charged with attempted capital murder of a peace officer after discharging his firearm at a Harrison County Sheriff’s deputy, who attempted to capture him.
“During the day yesterday, Gladewater PD notified us that they had a shooting in their city and the suspect had fled, leaving the victim behind,” Harrison County Sheriff Brandon “BJ” Fletcher reported to the Harrison County Commissioners Court Monday.
County officials were notified because the suspect, 25-year-old Robert Daniel Smith, was known to be a Harrison County resident. Gladewater PD issued a press release earlier that day, alerting the public that they were searching for the suspect, who had allegedly shot someone in the vicinity of Highway 135 and Highway 271.
Gladewater officials were alerted of the shooting around 1:48 p.m. Sunday. The victim, a male around age 31, was transported to a Tyler hospital for medical treatment and was said to be in stable condition.
The suspect, Smith, was still on the run, however, and was reported to be armed and dangerous.
“The suspect had three different addresses inside Harrison County, and was known to be a Harrison County resident,” Sheriff Fletcher said Monday. “Sometime yesterday evening, a new address up in the Harleton area was given. We went up and tried to locate and didn’t have much luck, but continued to comb that area. He was known to live in that area.”
Fletcher said the suspect was ultimately spotted by a patrol officer, around 11:30 p.m., Sunday night.
“About 11:30 last night, one of the patrol supervisors found him hiding in his vehicle that was parked… but he had drawn on the license plates to change the numbers from the actual license plate,” the sheriff noted.
Smith was found hiding behind First Community Baptist Church, located at Farm-to-Market Road 2208, in Harleton.
“When the deputy pulled in, the guy immediately just came out after him,” Sheriff Fletcher said. “They kind of did a little back and forth. He ended up getting around him and getting out of there but the deputy pursued him. As soon as he got close enough to him, he applied the brakes very heavily. And when the deputy got close, he got out of the window and started shooting at the deputy.”
The sheriff said the suspect shot at the deputy’s patrol unit 13 times while the deputy was still inside.
“He did successfully hit our unit; and then, in the end, made a U-turn to kind of re-engage our unit,” Sheriff Fletcher said.
The deputy, who was working alone, stepped out of the vehicle to defend himself.
“He was by himself. The deputy was alone. He stepped out of his patrol unit with his patrol rifle and engaged the driver of the car,” said Fletcher. “By the end of it, they traded some 40 rounds and the suspect was stopped.”
The suspect, Smith, was airlifted to a local hospital to receive treatment.
“He does have some pretty serious life-threatening injuries, but at this time he is still alive,” Sheriff Fletcher reported.
The sheriff was pleased to report the deputy survived the ordeal unharmed.
“It’s a nightmare in a deputy’s life. It’s a scary place sometimes,” said Fletcher. “With some of those realisms, you just don’t hear about them often enough. Thank goodness the deputy was not hurt.
“It’s just one of those things that we deal with that spread from somewhere else from a whole other conflict and sometimes ends up here,” he said.
Multi-county pursuit
In other news Sunday, HCSO also participated in a multi-county chase that ended in Linden.
“We got a 70-mile car chase. We weren’t in the whole thing. It went through four different counties before it was stopped,” Sheriff Fletcher also reported to the commissioners court Tuesday.
Panola County Sheriff’s Office also participated in the vehicle pursuit. In a press release, Panola Sheriff Cutter Clinton noted that the pursuit began in the county when Panola County deputies Matthew Mitchell and Jesus Martinez spotted a vehicle pass them at a high speed while patrolling on Loop 436. The vehicle, a red BMW passenger car, was traveling 85 miles per hour in a 60 mph zone.
Deputies began pursuing the driver, who proceeded to weave in and out of traffic as it continued onto US Highway 59, increasing speed, exceeding 100 mph. As the pursuit entered Harrison County, it was joined by Harrison County deputies and Texas Highway patrol troopers. Stop strips were deployed but were unsuccessful.
Panola officials noted that the pursuit then continued into Marion County where the driver avoided additional stop strips and proceeded driver over the Marion/Cass County line.
In Cass County, patrol units and DPS troopers continued the chase, and successfully deployed stop strips near Linden.
“The pursuit continued into the Atlanta city limits,” the press release from the Panola Sheriff’s Office stated. “The BMW crashed at the intersection of Farm-to-Market 249 and County Road 4809. The driver attempted to flee on foot and was quickly apprehended.”
The driver, Quantrail Demetress Parker Jr., of St. Louis, Missouri, was transported to the Cass County Detention Center. Officers recovered a large amount of illegal substances. Officials said the vehicle was registered to a marijuana dispensary in the St. Louis area.