Harleton-based nonprofit J-Star Ministries will give out free produce at their property Friday morning, in partnership with the East Texas Food Bank.
Families and individuals may come to 21930 FM 2208 in Harleton and pick up food with no registration, identification or fee from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the first, third and fourth Friday of each month. On months with a fifth Friday, the schedule changes to the first, third and fifth.
J-Star founder Patrick Johnson said the available varieties of produce vary with each distribution, but may include potatoes, melons, dairy products and eggs. The nonprofit serves an average of 250-300 families with each drive, mostly within rural areas of Harrison County not served by other organizations in Marshall or Longview.
“I’ve helped do disaster relief with floods, hurricanes, etc. — we go out and minister and take supplies,” Johnson said. “But during [Winter Storm Uri], there were so many people calling because they knew that we had food and supplies. The need was so great. So it was a shift in our ministry to focus on home, right here in rural Harleton where I live.”
J-Star’s distribution sometimes goes beyond just staple foods. The holiday season is a busy time for Johnson, a U.S. Air Force veteran, as his ministry collects donations of seasonal foods like turkeys, household items like laundry detergent or toys for families needing help with Christmas gifts.
Johnson said he formed the organization upon seeing visions of helping needy people after his career in the Air Force, but also because of his past experiences within a needy family.
“I come from a family of 10 children and I know what it’s like to stand in long lines for food,” Johnson said. “Back in the day in Marshall, we would stand in line near the hospital and get what, what they called ‘commodities’ — food in boxes. Being honest, I hated being in that line, but I feel like we’re in a position now where we’re able to give back and be a blessing to people.”
Outside of collecting supplies for local families, J-Star provides mentoring resources to area schools, ministerial help after traumatic events like mass shootings and disaster relief both within Texas and across state lines. Johnson said he is willing to work on many kinds of requests for assistance if people contact him.
“We just want to be a blessing to people,” Johnson said. “We serve rain or shine. We’ve had two or three times it just rained on us. I’m talking totally drenched. We never stopped serving.”
For questions about J-Star’s food distribution or donations, contact Patrick Johnson at (903) 424-1757.