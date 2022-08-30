For Enoch’s Stomp Vineyard and Winery, this summer’s drought has meant they’re seeing above-average grape quality.
Grapes grew with more concentrated flavor, producing better quality wine, according to Vineyard and Winery manager Altus Koegelenberg. This improvement in quality occurred during the challenging 2022 growing season,” he said.
“Normally production is a little bit higher when it’s rainy because there’s more juice in the berries, but you know, the quality of the wine is not that good,” Koegelenberg said.
It’s a trend the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service says is playing out across the state: Drought makes grapes more concentrated. Another trend the extension service reports is that yields from Texas wine grape vineyards were below average.
Enoch’s Stomp is no different. Koegelenberg attributes Enoch’s yield shortage to winter storms that swept through Texas in February 2021.
“We’ve still got an influence from last year’s cold [weather] on the production,” Koegelenberg said. “We lost a lot of the white grapes. We didn’t have a harvest last year. This year we’ve got some grapes, but it will take maybe another year or two before we will be in full production.”
Enoch’s Stomp vineyard and winery sells approximately 6,000 cases per year and was originally known as “Covenant.” In 2005, they changed their name but kept the biblical reference. Enoch works hard to produce high-quality wine and runs a well-run restaurant. The restaurant, located at 871 Ferguson Road (County Road 4312) in Harleton, provides beautiful scenery for guests to enjoy during their visits.
This season saw scattered rainfall in East Texas. Warm weather has been ideal for Enoch’s Stomp, which has water irrigation on their growing grapes, allowing their harvest to require less rain.
Vineyards in East Texas are plagued by Peirce’s Disease, a disease that kills grapevines by clogging their water-conducting vessels. This has also resulted in a decrease in Enoch’s production. When it rains, all vineyards produce more because the grapes contain more juice, but juicier grapes may result in lower quality wine.
“This year has been better because we have some white grapes... We lost all of the white grapes last year,” Koegelenberg said.