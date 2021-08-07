HARLETON — It’s time to get stompin’!
Harvest time is here for Enoch’s Stomp Vineyard and Winery in Harleton and to celebrate, the vineyard is set to host its annual red grape stomping event, “Walk, Stomp and Barrel,” on Aug. 21.
Guests get to try their hand at not only stomping the grapes for the wine but following the whole wine making process through, from the vine to the bottle.
Guests can participate in a red grape stomping contest to see who can stomp the most juice out of a barrel of grapes, or they can choose to take a winery tour or make their own bottle of wine.
“If you had the chance to participate in our Spring Wine Walk or have experienced our Winemakers Stem to Stem winemaking class, this event will be a merging of the two,” Enoch’s co-owner Jon Kral said previously. “Begin your active participation in the wine making process by meeting one of our wine ambassadors at the doors of the winery. Then take a short, educational stroll to the vineyards where you will pick your own mini-sample of grapes. Head back to the winery to crush, press, make chemistry adjustments, and start fermentation of your own grapes. As a souvenir, we will bottle up your freshly crushed grapes to take home and drink as juice or wait a few days, let the fermentation finish then imbibe in a sampling of your very own wine. If time permits a tour of the winery tank room will also be offered.”
The stomp and wine making event is set for 3 to 9 p.m. on Aug. 21 at the winery, which is located at 871 Ferguson Road in Harleton.
The event will feature the grape stomp contest, live music, a vineyard walk and a visit to the tank room if time permits.
Reservations and tickets are required in advance for both features of the event.
Tickets may be purchased at www.enochsstomp.com or by calling 903-240-1587. The wine making experience is $40 per person and the grape stomping contest is $80 per couple. Prizes are awarded to the couple who stomps the most juice from the grapes.
Guests participating in the grape stomping contest should plan to bring an extra set of clothing.