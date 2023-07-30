For Cheryl Hardy, swimming and teaching others to swim has been a lifelong family business, one she has carried on throughout her life by teaching more than 10,000 people how to swim within the last 50 years.
Hardy said that she first learned to swim in elementary school at Carthage ISD, where one year after a drowning incident involving a young boy, the district opted to create a free one-year swimming course for children that she took part in.
“The first year was free, for two weeks, but then you could pay and continue on with it, and we did that for years,” Hardy said.
Then when she was 16, swim classes became a huge part of her family’s lives, when her father built an in-ground pool on their property.
“I swear we couldn’t get the thing in the ground before we had people coming up and asking if we would be able to teach swimming lessons,” she remembered, adding that her father, Byron McDaniel, loved the idea.
Having already been water and safety certified, the McDaniel family began in 1972 what would become a tradition of hosting hundreds of students for two week-long swimming courses.
Every year Hardy and her younger siblings, Susan, John, Joyce and Alan McDaniel would work with their father around the pool, working more often as life guards and leaving the classes to Hardy to teach.
The program expanded throughout the years, with Byron McDaniel and his wife Bobbie deciding to build an Olympic-size swimming pool in an adjacent lot to their home, which opened up the school to offering more advanced swimming classes for other children.
“Then in the evenings he would open it up to the public, and that was the fun thing to do, to go and hang out by the pool, it was something that area really needed,” Hardy said.
These classes continued for years, until in 1988 McDaniel died, having served over 5,000 local children and their families.
However, the legacy did not end with him, Hardy explained, stating that for about a decade before that she had been working as a swim instructor not only with her father, but also at Harleton ISD.
As a full-time teacher, the job of swim instructor worked perfectly with Hardy’s schedule, as she continued throughout her career in education to teach children and their families how to swim during the summer months.
“It’s amazing to watch that fear turn to joy and excitement,” Hardy said, “And to see the students I have worked with throughout the school year in a totally different capacity.”
Over her 50 years teaching, Hardy has taught generations of families, not only in the classroom but also in the swimming pool, often teaching both the parents, and then later their children.
Her youngest students are just 6 months old, and her oldest student was 78, with Hardy stating that she has taught everything in between as well. She has even trained a number of students preparing to enter the army to be able to swim a mile, as well as offering stoke classes and much more throughout the years.
Over 10,380 students have been taught how to swim by first Hardy and her father, and then by Hardy herself, who added that she has no plans of stopping the program now.
“Lord willing, I will be back to having them again next year,” she said.
She said that she looks at the classes as a community service, charging only $50 where similar programs run usually for $200 to $250 for a two-week course.
“We want them to have something to be committed to it, but also I don’t want to price anyone out of having the experience of learning to swim,” she said.