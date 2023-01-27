The Harrison County 4-Hers cooked up a win this past Saturday at the County 4-H Food Challenge and are now heading to the district contest.
Those who advanced from the “Meal Masters” junior team were Abigail Knox, Addyson Thelen, Nate Cook and Arabella Cook. Those who advanced from the “Tasteful Table” intermediate team were Braeden Thelen, Johnathan Knox, Jacob Lamb and Eden Cook.
“We had four junior contestants, which was one team, and they were the Meal Masters, and then we had four intermediate and they were the Tasteful Table,” said County Extension Agent Louraiseal McDonald.
Participants of both teams were members of the Homeschool 4-H Club. The competition was open to all 4-H students in grades third through 12th. The junior division is open to grades third through fifth; intermediate applies to grades sixth through eighth; and senior division is for grades ninth through 12th. Those advancing from last Saturday’s county competition will compete in the District 5 4-H Food Challenge Team Contest on Feb. 24 in Center.
According to contest rules, the District 5 4-H Food Challenge contest is designed to challenge participating teams to create a dish using only a key ingredient and access to a “grocery store” of other ingredients. From the designated ingredients, team members are instructed to create a healthy dish while practicing proper food safety, food preparation and communication skills.
Last Saturday’s competition at the county level was conducted in similar fashion.
“The way the contest works, they are given a key ingredient,” explained McDonald. “So Saturday I gave both teams eggs. I gave them four eggs, and then they had to go to the food pantry (“grocery store”), and they had to purchase additional items to make their dish. But they decide, as a team, what they’re going to make.”
Using $10 of monopoly money, the teams were given certain items to purchase, including onions, bell peppers, salsa, cheese, mushrooms, salsa, rice and water.
“All they had was $10 to spend,” said McDonald. “Now they didn’t have to buy all the ingredients in the store, but it was up to them to decide what they bought.”
Once supplies were purchased, the teams returned to their designated cooking stations to prepare their dish to be presented before judges.
“They do have a supply box list, and so with this list they decide if they’re going to use a blender, a hot plate or a little skillet to prepare their dish,” said McDonald.
The teams were allotted 40 minutes to prepare their dish and give it a name before showcasing it to the judges.
“After they’ve prepared their dish, they have to clean up their area and give a five-minute presentation,” said McDonald. “In the presentation, they talk about food safety, and the nutritional value of the ingredients in the dish, how many servings the dishes make and that’s it. They also have to tell the judge how much they spent at the store.”
The contest is more than just concocting a dish. Objectives include money management, observation of personal hygiene (hair, nails, jewelry) while cooking, knowledge of dietary guidelines, My Plate, nutrition, food safety and food handling skills — to name a few. Participants also learn how to use effective communication among team members.
“Those are all the different goals for that contest,” said McDonald.
“They learn so much. They learn about nutrition, they learn about portions, they learn about the different nutrients, they learn about My Plate, food safety, cook, chill, separate, and knife safety,” she said. “And then they learn about public speaking because one thing about it, even though you’re on the team, each person on the team has to say something whenever they present in front of the judge.”
Teams were judged on their preparation skills and presentation. Volunteers were impressed with the students’ knowledge and how well they worked together as a team.
“I had some volunteers who have been judging the contests for a while. They said they feel like these two groups really worked well together,” said McDonald. “They were really in sync. You could tell who the group leader for each team was, and the leader was not demanding or controlling. It was really good. It was a lot of fun, and I think these kids are going to do well.
“Their mom and the club manager have been really working with the kids and making sure they know their information like the My Plate, nutrient value, food safety skills… that’s things they have to study ahead of time,” the county extension agent said.
One of the greatest challenges that participants were able to master was making the food appealing.
“With this contest as well, as our other food contest, the judges are not allowed to taste the food, but it is very eye appealing, so that’s one thing I tell the kids is that, as people, we eat with our eyes so whenever you do prepare food it always want to look good,” said McDonald.
McDonald said what she found most intriguing was the unique way the participants used rice for the contest.
“What I find interesting, both groups used rice,” she said. “Rice is something optional you can have in your supply kit. But they both cooked their rice. One of them had a mold, and the other one had a volcano (created in the center).”
“But it always amazes me that on the county level or district level, you can give a group of kids a main dish and you have 20 different groups and get 20 different ideas,” she said.
First-time judge Mechele McBride shared how amazed she with the competition.
“It was so fun, getting to watch them and them work together and be able to put it together and then listening to their presentation, and just being like, ‘Wow,’” she said.