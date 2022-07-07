The Harrison County AgriLife Extension Agency’s inaugural 4-H Grilling 101 class turned out to be a success as local youth put their culinary skills to the test, cooking up their own specialty hamburgers.
“It was a lot of fun because, for a lot of kids, it was their first time cooking — first time on the grill,” said family and consumer sciences agent Louraiseal McDonald.
“A lot of kids got so excited that this was their hamburger that they cooked that they had the opportunity to eat. They had got so caught up, they were ready to go in and eat,” she chuckled.
Approximately 25 youth from Marshall, Gilmer, Tyler, Henderson and Mount Pleasant attended the event where they all received hands on grilling lessons from professionals.
“We did not limit it to just Harrison County; we did open it up to our 4-Hers as well as non 4-Hers because one of the things we’re hoping to do is to help build our 4-H program,” said McDonald.
The class was offered to ages 8 to 18. McDonald, along with fellow extension agent Matt Garrett, teamed up with community partners, including the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce, First National Bank, the Elks Lodge and Bear Creek Smokehouse for the affair.
The Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce donated the meat, First National Bank treated the youth to free ice cream, the Elks Lodge donated volunteers and Bear Creek offered its venue as well as a prestigious panel of judges.
“(Bear Creek’s) Robbie Shoults and several of his employees had judged the burgers on creativity, texture, appearance, presentation and teamwork,” said McDonald. “The total amount of points they could receive was 50.
“The other thing that makes me feel good is the kids really understood the concept. With the specialty burgers, they did not use any of your normal or usual hamburger toppings. Nobody used lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions.
“They really thought outside of the box,” she said, noting they used everything from grape jelly to salsa, peanut butter, chili and green chile for toppings.
“It was just all kinds of stuff, and they even used Bear Creek rub,” McDonald said. “That’s what I really like, is that they thought outside of the box and they worked together and they were working with kids they don’t even know.”
In addition to grilling, participants learned about cross contamination, where food comes from, safe temperatures and more.
The extension agency utilized local and area 4-H youth to share some of their knowledge on the topics.
“We actually had a teenager, a young lady from another county, who is a beef ambassador and knows everything about beef on a cow from A to Z,” said McDonald, noting the ambassador taught about the different cuts of meat.
A Texas Healthy Youth Ambassador spoke on food and nutrition. Sibling duo Jonathon and Abigail Knox also participated, educating the youth on My Plate, which is a guide for healthy eating.
“They talked to the kids about the My Plate, but they also did a demonstration on how to measure,” said McDonald. “One did a demonstration on how to measure dry foods, and the other did a demonstration on how to measure liquid foods. I’m very proud of my two 4-Hers. They did very well.”
The youth also learned the illustrious history of longtime family business Bear Creek Smokehouse.
“It kind of gave them an idea of entrepreneurship,” said McDonald.
Prior to their introduction to the grills, participants participated in various station rotations, ranging from nutrition to consumer decision making.
“After they finished their rotation, then they went outside where all the grills were. The grills are stationed at our headquarters in Overton. We had 10 grills, divided the kids up and then there were volunteers helping the kids prepare their foods,” said McDonald.
Doug Weir, the ag agent in Marion County, was on hand to teach the youth about grill safety, parts of the grill and more.
“While they were waiting on the charcoals to get hot enough to cook their meat, Jeff Stuart had talked to them about 4-H and what all they do,” she said.
McDonald said they were all proud of the community effort.
“Bear Creek was real nice. They even made us a pan of beans. They gave the kids chips and fountain drinks,” she said. “It was really nice. We had a lot of other extension volunteers, master welder volunteers, the leadership advisory board, and the 4-H program area committee. They all came in.
They were most impressed by the young participants, who all mastered the challenge well, McDonald said.
“There was not one shy child,” said McDonald. “Each group had to come up with the group name, name of the burger and to list the different items that were on their burger; and they had to work together as a team. I gave them a certain time limit. They did that. They came to the podium. They spoke with so much confidence. Some of them had stories.”
McDonald said the event was so successful that they are looking forward to planning it at the same time, same place next year.
“What made me feel good is a lot of the kids said we want to do this next year and I had a lot of the parents to ask what’s next,” she said. “It was a fun learning experience.”
Additionally, through the project, the youth were able to help the local food pantry with a donation of canned goods.
“Registration was $5 and two canned goods. We collected 63 pounds in terms of canned goods. That will make 52.5 meals,” McDonald said Mission Marshall Director Misty Scott reported to her.
“Misty Scott is very appreciative that we donated,” said McDonald. “So not only did the kids come and learn about cooking, beef and nutrition, basically they had fun and were able to do a service project and have a chance to practice or do some public speaking. So it was a win-win.”