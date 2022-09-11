Harrison County ESD 3 Fire and Rescue hosted its annual memorial stair climb Saturday, honoring the first responders who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
During the event, local first responders, including both fire and police personnel, dress in full gear and climb the outside stair case of the Marshall Grand 11 times in honor of the 78 floors climbed by first responders at the World Trade Center during the attacks.
Each first responder participating in the event is outfitted with a name tag, recognizing one particular individual who lost their lives that day. During the climb, first responders reach a bell, which they take a moment to ring and say the name aloud that was on their tags as a way o honor the fallen first responder.
“What is important to remember is this is not a race, this is a memorial walk, we are here to honor those who lost their lives,” said Randy Pritchard with ESD 3.
The event aimed to honor the 343 firefighters, 60 law enforcement officers and eight EMTs that made the ultimate sacrifice during the terrorist attacks. The event started promptly at 9:03 a.m., the time that the UA Flight 175 struck the World Trade Center tower two.
The event was co-sponsored by ESD, along with East Texas Baptist University, who allowed use of the Marshall Grand, as well as the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce.
“It’s important to remember on this day those that gave their lives to save others who were trapped in that building,” said Pritchard, “We climb because they climbed.”